GOFERR: State Emergency Relief & Recovery director announces new staff, website

CONCORD, NH — On April 28 the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery Director Jerry Little announces new staff additions and the launch of a new website, GOFERR.nh.gov.

“Since the formation of GOFERR just two weeks ago, the office began working immediately towards the mission of finding expedient, fair, and transparent ways to most effectively distribute the $1.25 billion from the CARES Act, while following federal guidelines,” said Director Little.

“The Legislative and Stakeholder Advisory Boards began meeting soon after they were established. Businesses, organizations, community service agencies and many others have provided detailed information about the serious and harmful impacts the COVID-19 Pandemic has had both socially and economically across New Hampshire,” Little said.

“Today, I am pleased to welcome a dedicated group of state employees who have been reassigned from other state agencies to serve in the GOFERR. These individuals bring with them a wide-range of expertise and experience that will play an integral role in finding both proven and innovative mechanisms to fulfill our mission within the fixed timeline before us. In addition, the new GOFERR.nh.gov website will facilitate the GOFERR’s ability to remain open and transparent to the public by providing up-to-date information as we work to disburse critical resources into communities across the state,” Little said.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery Staff:

Joseph Doiron, Deputy Director

Nancy Smith, General Council

Rhonda Hensley, Executive Administrator

Lisa English, Asst. Director for Policy & Intergovernmental Affairs

Shaun Thomas, Asst. Director for Policy & Disbursements

John Frasier, Senior Auditor

Steve Giovenilli, Asst. Director for Finance & Accounting

Kate Giaquinto, Communications Director

Alex Fries, Asst. Director of External Affairs

Wendy Gilman, Compliance Officer

Background:

Jerry Little has served as State of New Hampshire Bank Commissioner since June, 2016;

Joseph Doiron has most recently served as the Workforce Development Administrator at the Department of Business & Economic Affairs and as Deputy Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives;

Nancy Smith has most recently served as Senior Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice, where she has worked for 22 years;

Rhonda Hensley has served as the Executive Administrator in Governor Chris Sununu’s Office;

Lisa English has most recently served as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and prior to that, she worked at the New Hampshire Department of Justice as the Director of Charitable Trusts, and Chief of both the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau and the Civil Bureau;

Shaun Thomas has served in the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration since 2015, most recently as Tax Policy Counsel and previously as Assistant Revenue Counsel;

John Frasier has most recently served as the Assistant Director of the Audit Division at the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration where he has worked for almost 30 years;

Steve Giovenilli has most recently served as the administrator for the Federal Grants and Cost Allocation Unit in the Bureau of Financial Reporting at the New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services and has worked for the State for 14 years as a financial reporting administrator and legislative auditor;

Kate Giaquinto has served as the Director of Communications in the New Hampshire Department of Justice since 2018;

Alex Fries has most recently served as a Policy Advisor to Governor Chris Sununu;

Wendy Gilman has served as the Procurement and Contract Compliance Officer in the New Hampshire Office of Strategic Initiatives since 2009.

GOFERR as described in Executive Order 2020-06:

3. The Director shall, with prior approval of the Governor, appoint a Deputy Director and such additional staff as the Director deems necessary to carry out the operations of GOFERR. To the maximum extent feasible, the staff of GOFERR shall be made up of current State employees who the Governor may, in consultation with the Director, temporarily assign to GOFERR. Any State employee who is temporarily assigned to GOFERR shall be entitled to the same salary and benefits to which they would otherwise he entitled in their position as a State employee and shall remain employees of their State agencies for all other purposes, except that their duties during the period of temporary assignment shall be supervised by the Director.

Read the full Executive Order here.