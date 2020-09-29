Sept. 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 28 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, DHHS announced 28 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 8,233 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Strafford (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (2).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 738 (9%) of 8,233 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 29, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,233 Recovered 7,463 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 439 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 331 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 738 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 13 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 270,204 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,078 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 46,757 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 993 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,725

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/22 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 826 543 1,073 983 1,028 1,294 1,300 1,007 LabCorp 680 949 757 816 784 360 77 632 Quest Diagnostics 791 2,129 1,377 1,333 1,446 2,941 730 1,535 Mako Medical 12 9 0 72 30 0 0 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 917 527 1,032 1,123 952 201 41 685 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 308 365 438 324 246 397 340 345 Other Laboratory* 139 175 163 258 232 208 36 173 University of New Hampshire** 5,125 3,424 5,114 1,711 4,768 158 3,240 3,363 Total 8,798 8,121 9,954 6,620 9,486 5,559 5,764 7,757 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/22 9/23 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 Daily Average LabCorp 6 8 10 6 9 4 1 6 Quest Diagnostics 37 41 27 30 35 0 19 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 7 5 4 2 0 3 5 Other Laboratory* 1 6 2 12 8 0 8 5 Total 56 62 44 52 54 4 31 43

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.