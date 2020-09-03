Sept. 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 15 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, DHHS announced 15 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,309 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60 percent being female and 40 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Rockingham (5), Cheshire (2), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 715 (10 percent) of 7,309 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Please note that today’s update only includes data on confirmed positive tests. Negative testing data reported by testing laboratories is unavailable today and will be included in tomorrow’s update.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,309 Recovered 6,653 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 224 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 715 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 9 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 211,281 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,761 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,579 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 275 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,625

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/26 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 890 727 634 729 259 117 N/A 559 LabCorp 1,116 830 370 805 451 530 N/A 684 Quest Diagnostics 807 1,041 864 670 659 97 N/A 690 Mako Medical 49 19 7 0 0 0 N/A 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 839 704 569 486 492 0 N/A 515 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 435 360 305 322 181 59 N/A 277 Other Laboratory* 385 173 97 158 160 31 N/A 167 Total 4,521 3,854 2,846 3,170 2,202 834 N/A 2914 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/26 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 Daily Average LabCorp 12 13 13 7 10 5 N/A 10 Quest Diagnostics 67 36 72 41 40 34 N/A 48 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 11 9 12 17 1 0 N/A 8 Other Laboratory* 0 13 7 7 4 0 N/A 5 Total 90 71 104 72 55 39 N/A 72

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.