New Hire: Henry Wilson Elementary principal gets nod from school board

MANCHESTER, NH – The school board on Monday approved Paula Jones as the new principal for Henry Wilson Elementary School.

Jones joins Wilson Elementary after serving as principal of Highlands Elementary School in Danvers, Mass., from 2017 to 2020. Prior to her time in Danvers, Jones served as an instructional coach at the elementary level with the Melrose Public Schools as well as a first and second grade teacher in Marblehead, Mass., public schools.

“I am thrilled to join the Wilson School team and the Manchester Public Schools,” Jones said. “I look forward to connecting with the community and welcoming the kindergarten and 1st Grade students who are participating in the hybrid model next week.”

While in Danvers, Jones has served as a leader of curriculum study groups who have worked extensively around curriculum mapping, and has been a member of the Professional Development Committee, the Site-Based Management Team, and the Student Support Team. Jones holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Salem State University in Administration; a Master’s of Education from Salem State College, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University.

Jones fills a vacancy left after former Wilson Principal Christopher MacDonald was transferred to Hallsville Elementary School earlier this summer. Jones started at Wilson this week.