School district update: Ready for return to hybrid learning, and much more

Return to hybrid learning: Manchester School District will return to hybrid learning on Monday. As a reminder, families can choose to keep their student in remote, even if the school is open for hybrid. Please read this message carefully, as it contains a great deal of important information.

Which schools can start hybrid on Monday: All schools at all levels, except for Hallsville Elementary, will be in hybrid status on Monday. Hallsville will be in remote status for all students, including specialized programs, next week. This is due to staff capacity related to COVID-19 quarantines.

Safety protocols: Our safety protocols will remain in place. Everyone must wear a mask in our schools, and maintain 6 feet of physical distance at all times. We encourage frequent hand washing and use of sanitizer. If you are sick, do not come in to school. We continue to use enhanced cleaning and air handling procedures.

When your student is sick: We have established a dedicated voicemail box at each school related to COVID-19. If your child is home sick with symptoms of COVID-19 you are asked to call the school and select option 5. You will be asked to leave a message with your information, your child’s information, a description of symptoms and when they began.

How we make decisions on hybrid: At the end of each week we evaluate whether each school should be in hybrid or remote status the next week. This is based on three categories of school impact: transmission in schools, student absenteeism and staff capacity. You can read about this in more detail in our new metric: https://bit.ly/MSDmetric2.

Each week we will provide updates in this email, and this information will also soon be available on our dashboard. We thank you for your patience in this process.

Schedule for high school grades to start hybrid: 12th graders will begin hybrid on Monday. We will then expand hybrid at the high schools with 9th graders starting on Feb. 1, and 10th and 11th graders on Feb. 8.

Bus schedules: Bus routes will start on Monday. At this moment, we are still working hard with Manchester Transit Authority to finalize bus routes. Many routes have already been posted at http://transportation.mansd. org/ – if your route isn’t posted, please check back over the weekend.

Electronic devices at school: Students in many grades will be using electronic devices in school when they return to hybrid. Our Technology Department has issued important reminders about electronic devices – you can find that information here.

Food options: We will no longer be delivering food by buses. We will continue to offer food for pickup at selected schools. Meals can be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following schools:

Beech Street

West

Hillside

Parkside

Bakersville

Highland-Goffe’s Falls

Jewett

McDonough

Parker Varney

Smyth Road

Webster

Wilson

Community partners also provide the following meal options:

Weekend meal bags: Available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site, or on the school bus routes. You can also pick these up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below).

Available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site, or on the school bus routes. You can also pick these up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below). YMCA grab-and-go meals: The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm.

The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm. Food pantries: We have updated our list of area food pantries. You can find the updated list here.