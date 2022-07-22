Saturday’s weather: Near-record high temps this weekend, heat advisory remains in effect

Saturday’s Weather

Heat and humidity for the weekend. The high today will be 4 degrees shy of the record high of 100 set in 1952. Tonight’s low of 72 will break the record low max of 64 set in 2017. The heat tomorrow with a high of 100 will break the record of 95 set in 2001.
 

HEAT ADVISORY

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday
WHAT…Heat index values will be near 100 on Saturday and 103 on Sunday.
WHERE…Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…From 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight and Sunday night, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air-conditioned buildings
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

5-Day Outlook July 23-July 27

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 96 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Some sun with record heat and humidity. High 100 (feel like 103) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Very warm and humid with a spot thunderstorm. Low 76 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, very warm, and muggy with thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Deadly Heat

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Check out the NWS excessive heat products and what they mean.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our temperatures will average above the normal high of 85 through the end of the month.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:23 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 02:37 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature 75 degrees.

