Saturday’s weather: Near-record high temps this weekend, heat advisory remains in effect

Saturday’s Weather
HEAT ADVISORY
5-Day Outlook July 23-July 27
Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High 96 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, warm, and humid. Low 72 (record low max. 64 2017) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun with record heat and humidity. High 100 (feel like 103) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Very warm and humid with a spot thunderstorm. Low 76 (record low max. 61 1929) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, very warm, and muggy with thunderstorms. High 89 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 67 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 88 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 64 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 89 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Deadly Heat
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Check out the NWS excessive heat products and what they mean.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:23 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 02:37 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee