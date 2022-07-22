Saturday’s weather: Near-record high temps this weekend, heat advisory remains in effect

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday

WHAT…Heat index values will be near 100 on Saturday and 103 on Sunday.

WHERE…Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…From 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight and Sunday night, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air-conditioned buildings

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.