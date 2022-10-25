Report of fight leads to arrest of man who ditched a gun inside corner store after fleeing police

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 24, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 334 Union St. for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they did not see a fight but saw a man, later identified as Nathaniel Standish, 23, of Somersworth, running from the area. Police ordered Standish to stop, but he ignored them and entered Seven Days Market. Police followed him into the store and saw him place a bag behind a drink machine.

Officers attempted to detain Standish but he struggled. After police took Standish into custody, officers picked up the bag he had hidden. It was open, and they saw a firearm inside in plain view.

Based on the circumstances, Standish was charged with falsifying evidence for trying to hide a weapon and resisting arrest. Standish was also found to be a convicted felon and was charged accordingly with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 25 in Hillsborough Superior Court North.