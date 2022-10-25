2 NH buildings to ‘go teal’ as part of Nov. 3 Alzheimer’s awareness event

MANCHESTER, NH – The City Hall Plaza Tower and Hotel Concord will light up with teal on Nov. 3 – the two New Hampshire participants in the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America “Light the World in Teal” promotion to raise awareness as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The two Granite State buildings are among more than 800 landmarks in 50 states and 13 other countries that have committed to going teal. City Hall Plaza, at 900 Elm St., at 275 feet, is the tallest building in northern New England. It’s owned by Brady-Sullivan Properties.

The lights circling the top of the Hotel Concord, at 11 South Main St., Concord, will be teal as part of its tradition of lighting its crown not only for weather alerts, but for community causes, special occasions and other events. The hotel most recently was lit in purple Oct. 3-5 for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and pink Oct. 14-16 to recognize Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

For a list of all the buildings in the U.S. planning to light up teal, click here.

It’s not only bricks and mortar encouraged to go teal on Nov. 3 – the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is also encouraging individuals to show their support by wearing teal or going teal in some other way, and posting photos on their social media platforms, using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal.

“Every person and place that participates in this global initiative is making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease – and the more that join, the more awareness we will raise about Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA president and CEO.

According to an Alzheimer’s Association report earlier this year, more than 26,000 New Hampshire residents were living with Alzheimer’s in 2020, a number expected to rise 23% by 2025. More than 58,000 New Hampshire residents provided unpaid care to a family member or friends with Alzheimer’s in 2021, more than 83 million hours for a value of $1.52 billion, according to the report.