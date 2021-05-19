Recipients announced for 29th Annual Historic Preservation Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Historic Association (MHA) has selected five honorees for its 29th Annual Historic Preservation Awards, including a City Landmark Award for the restoration of the Casimir Pulaski statue in Pulaski Park.

The event will be held on Sept. 8 at the Rex Theatre in Manchester.

The Historic Preservation Awards program recognizes and supports the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation of buildings, neighborhoods, traditions and other historic resources in the Queen City.

In addition to the Pulaski project, the 29th Annual Historic Preservation Award honorees are:

Homeowner’s Award

The McLaughlin Family



Community Leadership & Advocacy Award

For restoration of their home at 176 Walnut Street

The “Save the Chandler House” Initiative

Adaptive Reuse Award



267 Wilson Street LLC (the former Hoitt Furniture building)

Individual Achievement Award



Past MHA Board Chair Edward Brouder

Honorary Co-Chairs for the Historic Preservation Awards are Joan and Howard Brodsky.

In recognition of the 125th anniversary of the MHA’s founding, tickets for the Preservation Awards event are $125 each ($100 for MHA members). The awards event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the MHA, and proceeds will help in creating more interactive exhibits and expanding educational programs at the Millyard Museum.

Information about sponsorship opportunities and reservations may be obtained by calling (603) 622-7531, or online at www.manchesterhistoric.org.

Founded in 1896, the Manchester Historic Association is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization with the mission to collect, preserve and share the history of Manchester, New Hampshire. The Association operates the Millyard Museum and the Research Center, both of which are open to the general public. The Association presents a variety of public programs including lectures, walking tours and concerts, and also school programs for students from third grade through college. Call (603) 622-7531 for more information, or visit www.manchesterhistoric.org.