Queen City Rotary Club Seeking Grant Applications for Manchester Area Programs

MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City Rotary Club is now accepting applications for youth-centered grants.

Non-profits have two grant opportunities from the Queen City Rotary Club.

The first is the “Impact Grant” – This grant is targeted to organizations whose primary focus is serving the underprivileged youth in the greater Manchester area. It is limited to a maximum of five recipients each year. Grants will range from a minimum of $1000 to a maximum of $10,000. Applicants will be asked to provide an overall description of the organization and a comprehensive description of the project and how the award will be used.

The second opportunity will be the “Youth Services Grant” – This grant supports organizations that have a youth related focus. The maximum award is $1000. Applicants will be asked to provide a brief description of the organization, details of the request, and how the funds will be used.

The Queen City Rotary Foundation Grant Committee will review the applications for both award levels and make recommendations to the Board of Directors for final grant approval. The awards will be announced later this Spring and the club will hold a special breakfast to honor and celebrate all grant recipients.

All grant applications are due by Friday, April 26. To apply, please visit www.queencityrotary.org

About the Queen City Rotary Club

Composed of more than 50 community and small business leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club seeks to improve the lives of area youth and others through community service, volunteerism, and charitable giving. The Club meets each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Puritan Backroom and welcomes guests.

To learn more, please visit www.queencityrotary.org.