Pedestrian dead, woman charged with DWI after West Side accident

MANCHESTER, NH – A pedestrian was killed Sunday on the West Side after an accident in the area of Kelly and Alsace streets, police said.

At 10 p.m. on April 14 officers were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A motor vehicle crash involving a silver Toyota Venza driven by Kimberly Hill, 33, from Manchester and pedestrian Paul Hilliker, 70, of Manchester ,who was pronounced dead as a result of this incident.Hill did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Hill was charged with driving while intoxicated.

The cause and factors of this crash remain under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.