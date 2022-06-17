Parts of Hayward and Commercial Streets will be closed on Saturday for events

Friday, June 17, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester residents should watch out for downtown road closures on Saturday, June 18.

The Queen City Pride Parade will take place at 10 a.m. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed (see map above)

Commercial Street from Granite Street to Canal Street

Spring Street from Canal Street to Granite Street

Pleasant Street from Canal Street to Commercial Street.

This block will be closed on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Screenshot/Google Maps

The Angel City Music Hall Classic Car Show/Pin up Party will take place on Hayward Street starting at 10 a.m.

Hayward Street from Elm Street to Willow Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.  (see map above)

Willow Street from Hayward Street to 252 Willow St. will be closed potentially from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 

