Derry fatal: Man killed by police after 911 call report of someone firing shotgun at resident

DERRY, NH – A Derry man was shot and killed by police Saturday after a report of a man with a shotgun firing at a resident.

At approximately 2:17 p.m. on April 9, 2022, members of the Derry Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting an individual with a shotgun approaching 1 Driftwood Road, a private home, and firing at a resident.

Police responded to the address in the area of Olde Coach Road and Rt. 28 Bypass in Derry. During the incident that unfolded, a neighborhood resident from 5 Driftwood Road, Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot. Initial information released by the NH Attorney General’s office indicates three officers discharged weapons during the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for April 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine Mr. Coppola’s cause and manner of death.

The initial responding officers did not have body cameras.

No law enforcement officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the shooting incident, including the initial resident who was fired at.

Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

Investigators will be reviewing whether cruiser camera video or audio recorded any portion of the incident.

No additional information is expected until after the autopsy results are known.