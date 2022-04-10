Sunday’s weather: Periods of clouds and sun with a pop-up shower in places, high in the mid-50s

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds are 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.