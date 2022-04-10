Sunday’s weather: Periods of clouds and sun with a pop-up shower in places, high in the mid-50s

Saturday, April 9, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Saturday, April 9, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

An upper-level disturbance will give us periods of clouds and sun with a pop-up shower in places. Breezy conditions will make the mid-50s feel cooler. High pressure will bring dry and warmer conditions tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s.

5-Day Outlook April 10-April 14

Today: Periods of clouds and sun; breezy with a pop-up shower. High 54 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 38 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 62 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Increasing clouds with a few showers late. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning showers followed by a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 47 Winds: Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers & drizzle. Low 48 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

All next week’s highs will be above normal. Normal highs next week should be in the mid-50s.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds are 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11.

Check out slope conditions below

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts