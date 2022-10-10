Oct 28-30: Cue Zero Theatre Company presents ‘Spring Awakening’ at the Derry Opera House

DERRY, NH – It is Germany, 1891, a world where the grown-ups hold all the cards. The beautiful young Wendla explores the mysteries of her body and wonders aloud where babies come from… until Mama tells her to shut it and put on a proper dress. Elsewhere, the brilliant and fearless young Melchior interrupts a mind-numbing Latin drill to defend his buddy, Moritz – a boy so traumatized by puberty that he can’t concentrate on anything… not that the Headmaster cares. He strikes them both and tells them to turn in their lesson. One afternoon, in a private place in the woods, Melchior and Wendla meet by accident and soon find within themselves a desire unlike anything they’ve ever felt. Join this group of late nineteenth century German students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening.

CZT’s Director Jacob J. Zentis feels strongly about the power of this piece.

“Spring Awakening allows the voice of the next generation to be heard and seen. As we revisit the piece with fresh eyes, we have allowed this new generation of artists to guide its teachings with a 2022 lens showing us how far we have come since the original Broadway staging in 2006, and all the work that still needs to be done.” Zentis said.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, “the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade,” Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

Content warning: Show features adult language and situations including sex, violence, self-harm, partial nudity, and other topics. Viewer discretion is advised.

ABOUT CUE ZERO THEATRE COMPANY

Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch. We would like to thank all of our members and sponsors for their support, and a special thank you to our benefactor members Cassandra Durand, Lori Pelletier, and Joey Martin, as well as the Arts Academy of New Hampshire. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.