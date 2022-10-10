News Ticker
Climber perishes at Clough State Park in Weare

WEARE, NH – On October 9, at approximately 4 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an individual that had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam in the town of Weare when the individual fell.

The cliffs were off-trail and not part of a designated climbing area. The individual climbing had no climbing gear or safety equipment. Despite life-saving measures, attempted by Weare Fire Department personnel and Weare Police Officers, the individual succumbed to their injuries.

Due to the nature of the cliffs, Conservation Officers of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were called to assist. Utilizing high-angle rope rescue techniques, Conservation Officers were able to develop a safe extraction strategy. Weare Fire personnel, Weare Police, and Conservation Officers were able to remove the victim from the scene without incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

 

new palace logo

