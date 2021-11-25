Nov. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,011 positive results with 83 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, DHHS announced 1,011 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, November 23. Today’s results include 552 people who tested positive by PCR test and 459 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 25 new cases from Thursday, November 18 (10 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,007; an additional 124 new cases from Friday, November 19 (63 by PCR and 61 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,216; an additional 3 new cases from Saturday, November 20 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,196; and an additional 1 new case from Monday, November 22 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 562. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,048 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred seventy-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (230), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (163), Merrimack (155), Strafford (110), Belknap (84), Grafton (69), Carroll (52), Cheshire (43), Sullivan (42), and Coos (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (83) and Nashua (52). The county of residence is being determined for seventy new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 367 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 155,711 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 24, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 155,711 Recovered 145,980 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,683 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,048 Current Hospitalizations 367

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.