Thursday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, with a chance of turkey and fixins

Thursday’s Weather
Nice weather for Thanksgiving Day as temperatures warm above normal. The weather will remain dry through tonight before an approaching cold front brings rain showers that change to snow showers by tomorrow evening.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 25 – Nov. 29
Thanksgiving: Sunny to partly cloudy & not as cold. High 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Cloudy & cooler, few showers changing to snow showers by evening. High 42 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Breezy & cold with snow showers in the evening (dusting-1″). Low 28 (feeling like 16) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cold with a brisk wind. High 37 (feeling like 27) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clearing & cold. Low 23 (feeling like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with snow developing late. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some light snow possible (1″-3″) High 36 (feeling like 26) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Snow Tracker
Potential for snow next Monday with more snow possible the end of next week or next weekend. Be prepared and get your snow tires on.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
Loon Mountain & Bretton Woods are planning to open on Friday for skiing and boarding.
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph except, northwest 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the mo
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!