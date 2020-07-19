NHLC promotes sale to help local wineries/distilleries impacted by COVID

Sunday, July 19, 2020 Andrew Sylvia

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) is launching a “Keep it Local” sale at their locations to help New Hampshire wineries and distilleries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until Aug. 30, the program offers a 20 percent discount to customers purchasing three or more bottles of New Hampshire wines and spirits.

“COVID-19 has impacted all industries, and our local wineries and distilleries have been hit particularly hard. We are launching this summer campaign to support these producers at a critical time as they work tirelessly to adapt to and overcome the circumstances, while striving to regain revenue from lost events, on-site sales and tastings,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “New Hampshire’s local producers play an important role in our economy, community and here at the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. The ‘Keep it Local’ initiative helps generate sales, encourages responsible visitation and supports our local partners.”

More information is available at www.LiquorandWineOutlets.com/keepitlocal.

