Pappas July FEC filing shows fundraising well ahead of GOP challengers

Sunday, July 19, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Politics 0

Congressman Chris Pappas

WASHINGTON – Quarterly fundraising reports were submitted earlier this week among candidates for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, with incumbent Chris Pappas almost doubling his two Republican challengers.

Pappas (D-Manchester) reported $401,006.32 raised in the period from Apr. 1 to Jun. 30, 2020, while Matt Mowers (R-Bedford) reported $217,384.89 and Matt Maybury (R-Dover) reported $45,987.55.

Pappas has $1,530,386.52 on hand at the close of the reporting period versus $440,225.70 for Mowers and $73,220.80 for Maybury.

In July of 2018, Pappas reported raising $240,729.50 for the same April to June time period, with $440,498.26 on hand at that time.

