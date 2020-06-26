NHLC donates to help restaurant employee relief fund

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) raised $102,000 for the New Hampshire Restaurant and Lodging Association’s (NHLRA) New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund.

NHLRA’s recently established New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund is providing one-time grants of $250 to qualified applicants. Thus far, more than $178,000 has been raised for the program and more than $136,000 has been distributed to industry employees. NHLC’s contribution will add another $102,000 to the fund, bringing the total amount raised to $280,000.

“We are beyond grateful for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission’s commitment to our industry and the state’s 70,000 hospitality workers,” said NHLRA President and CEO Mike Somers. “This contribution provides a tremendous infusion of funds that will provide much-needed relief for those who are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. We cannot thank NHLC and its customers enough for their support.”

In addition to the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, NHLC has worked with suppliers and brokers over the past six years to raise more than $2.4 million for nonprofit organizations making an impact in New Hampshire and beyond, including: Best Buddies New Hampshire, Crotched Mountain Foundation, Easterseals New Hampshire, Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Homes for Our Troops, Operation Care for Troops, New Hampshire Food Bank, Toys for Tots, Granite United Way, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Napa Valley Community Foundation, Concord Hospital and more.