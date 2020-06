New Hampshire’s COVID-related Eviction Moratorium is scheduled to end on July 1. Are you or someone you know concerned about what will happen next?

On Monday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. Manchester Housing Alliance, Granite State Organizing Project, and Progressive Manchester will host an online information session with Attorney Steven Tower of New Hampshire Legal Assistance’s Housing Justice Project. Tower will discuss the implications of the moratorium’s end and what impacted renters can do to avoid losing their homes.

Additional guests will be on hand to provide information about programs implemented with federal COVID Relief funds to help renters and homeowners, and an update on pending state legislation that may provide additional relief.