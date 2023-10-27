NH leaders gather to celebrate federal recognition of local biofabrication hub

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) alongside U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01) visited the ReGen Valley Consortium, led by the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), following its Tech Hub designation by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). The designation will help accelerate Southern New Hampshire’s growth into a global epicenter for the production and distribution of regenerative cells, tissues and organs and help further bolster the nation’s economic and national security.

“With the ReGen Valley Consortium’s Tech Hub designation, Southern New Hampshire is poised to become even more of an innovative leader in biofabrication, creating good jobs, developing lifesaving technology and strengthening our national security,” said Shaheen. “Today’s visit showed all of us the incredible opportunity we have to develop technological advancements that will improve lives and to ensure that the industries of the future, and all the good paying jobs that come with them, are created and remain right here in in New Hampshire. As Chair of the U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the EDA, I’ll continue supporting EDA programs as they help promote our state and country’s leadership in next-generation science, technology and research.”

“The work happening within the newly designated ReGen Valley Tech Hub has the potential to transform how we manage chronic diseases and traumatic injuries,” said Hassan. “We worked to pass the CHIPS and Science Act to build a stronger economy and protect our national security, and the ReGen Valley Tech Hub will now be eligible for critical grants to further its work transforming medical fields and training Granite Staters for good-paying jobs in the biofabrication industry.”

“A century after Manchester led the world as a manufacturing center, another technological revolution is underway, and Manchester is poised to lead once again,” said Pappas. “The designation of Manchester as one of 31 inaugural Tech Hubs across the country underscores the quality and dedication of the partners and stakeholders in this effort, and firmly places New Hampshire’s ReGen Valley at the forefront of developing regenerative tissues and organs. I was proud to support the CHIPS and Science Act, which established the Tech Hubs program. I remain committed to fighting for these kinds of investments to ensure that America can compete on the world stage and to guarantee that the future is built right here in the Granite State.”

“The recognition of Southern New Hampshire ReGen Valley as one of only 31 Regional Technology Hubs in the country out of nearly 200 applications signifies our community’s commitment to innovation and growth, and emphasizes the incredible strength of our Consortium,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “Because of our strong partnership, we’ve been able to achieve success in both this Regional Tech Hub selection and in becoming the only municipality in the country to secure a $44 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant, which will support the bio-fabrication industry and create over 7,000 family-sustaining jobs that will benefit the entire region. I am grateful for our strong partnership and look forward to continuing to work with Dean Kamen, Nashua Mayor Donchess, Senator Shaheen, Senator Hassan, Congressman Pappas, and Congresswoman Kuster as we send a strong message that we’re leading the way right here in Manchester.”