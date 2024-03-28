New McLaughlin Middle School principal named

MANCHESTER, NH – Paula Jones, the current principal of Henry Wilson Elementary School, has been selected as the next principal for McLaughlin Middle School. Jones will replace Principal Bill Krantz, who will retire at the end of this school year.

Jones first joined Manchester School District in the fall of 2020 when she was hired as the principal at Wilson. Previously, she served as a principal and instructional coach in Massachusetts. She has a strong background in curriculum and will bring a focus on instruction to McLaughlin.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the challenge of moving from Wilson Elementary School to McLaughlin Middle School,” Jones said. “ I am looking forward to getting to know and work with the staff, students and families. I will continue to bring a student-centered approach to each and every situation and decision and McLaughlin.”

Jones holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Salem State University in Administration; a Master’s of Education from Salem State College, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University.

“In her time at Wilson, Ms. Jones has focused on providing stability for students and staff, and has been deeply involved in the rollout of MTSS-B, the system of student supports that is now being introduced across the district,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “With a diverse educational background and a strong staff already in place at McLaughlin, we feel she is ready to hit the ground running. We hope you’ll join us in congratulating her on this new role.”

Krantz will retire at the end of this year, his 12th at the helm of McLaughlin Middle School and his 35th serving in Manchester School District.

“We also want to take this opportunity to thank Principal Krantz for his leadership and service to our schools and community,” Gillis said. “We greatly appreciate his dedication to our students.”

Jones will depart Wilson Elementary as the school closes at the end of this school year.