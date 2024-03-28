Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks, high of 50

Thursday, March 28, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Cloudy with some afternoon sunny breaks and windy, winds could gust over 40 mph. Highs today around 50 but feeling like 41.

5-Day Outlook, March 29-April 2

Today: Cloudy with some afternoon sunny breaks and windy. High 50 (feel like 41) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph
Tonight: Mostly clear & windy. Low 34 (feel like 21) Winds: WNW 20-25+ mph
Saturday: Sunny with strong gusty winds. High 54 (feel like 47) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph
Saturday night: Clouding up with a spot of rain or snow shower late. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Easter: A dawn snow shower & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Becoming cloudy with some showers late. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cooler with some rain. High 43 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Wet snow (3-6″) Low 33 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with a few showers and a high near 70. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

April snow next week? An April snowstorm or rainstorm is possible next Tuesday night into Wednesday!

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 45 mph becoming northwest and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow is likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds around 30 mph increasing to northwest around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

