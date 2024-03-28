Friday’s weather: Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks, high of 50

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 45 mph becoming northwest and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 100 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Snow is likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds around 30 mph increasing to northwest around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

