New Hampshire blanked by Lindow, Reading

Reading, Pennsylvania – New Hampshire bats were sluggish in their first game at FirstEnergy Stadium this season. The Fisher Cats (5-8, 36-46) tallied six hits and were shut out for the sixth time this season, 6-0, by the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies, 8-5, 37-45) on Tuesday night.

The Fisher Cats had not faced the Fightins since their series at Delta Dental Stadium from April 26 through May 1. Reading won the series, four games to two.

Luis Quinones went toe-to-toe with Reading starter Ethan Lindow for the first three innings of Tuesday’s game. The game was scoreless at the top of the fourth, and both teams had two hits.

The first four Reading batters reached in the fourth inning, and two scored on Jhailyn Ortiz single. Quinones limited the damage, retiring the next three batters he faced to keep the score 2-0 Reading.

Quinones (L, 0-2) finished with a season-high 5.1 innings of work, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six, tied for a season-high with New Hampshire this season (June 20 versus Somerset).

Reading’s lefty starter Ethan Lindow (W, 2-3) was even sharper. He turned in a quality start with 6.0 innings, allowing no runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out five. At Double-A this season, Lindow has walked six batters and struck out 36.

The Fightins added a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to stretch their lead to 6-0. Aldrem Corredor laced a two-RBI double into the alley in left-center in the sixth, and Johan Camargo brought home another two runs with a single in the seventh.

Camargo, Reading’s third baseman, made a MLB rehab start for the Philadelphia Phillies. He played 364 games across five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, including 15 games last season for the World Series Champions. 2022 is his first season in the Phillies system. He went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and one walk.

New Hampshire couldn’t find answers at the plate. After five hits off Lindow, the Fisher Cats had just one hit across the final three innings. Addison Barger led the way, going 2-for-4 in his Double-A debut. He was second in the Northwest League in batting average (.300) and first in RBIs (53) at the time of his promotion yesterday.

Barger’s single in the sixth nearly scored Orelvis Martinez, but he was thrown out at home plate on a missile of a throw from Phils right fielder Jhailyn Ortiz. That was the closest New Hampshire would come to scoring in the game.

The Fisher Cats continue their series against Reading tomorrow, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, July 22 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).