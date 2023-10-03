Nashua Teachers’ Union Endorses Joyce Craig for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, the Nashua Teachers’ Union endorsed Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire. The Nashua Teachers’ Union is one of the largest in the state and represents over 1,500 members including teachers, para-educators, secretaries, and food service workers. The Union works to promote the professional, economic, and social welfare of its members and enhance the standards of the teaching profession.

“Ensuring every public school teacher is supported and every New Hampshire student has access to quality public education is a top priority for me — it’s why I first got into public service and it’s still what drives me today,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Strengthening our public schools is personal for me, as I know it is for so many of our neighbors throughout the state. My family has four generations of public school graduates and as the mother of a Manchester public school teacher and Chair of the School Board in Manchester, I understand how critical it is to make sure our schools and educators have the support they need. I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the Nashua Teachers’ Union and look forward to working together to build a top tier public education system to provide every child in the state the opportunity to succeed.”

“Mayor Joyce Craig has exemplified her commitment to public education, educators and students during her time as Mayor of Manchester,” said Gary Hoffman, Vice President of the Nashua Teachers’ Union. “She has always prioritized public education and ensures Manchester’s educators are supported and students have the resources they need to succeed. We are thrilled to endorse Mayor Craig for governor and know she is the leader New Hampshire families and students deserve.”

Mayor Craig’s family has four generations of public school graduates, she is a graduate of Manchester Memorial High School, and is the mother of a Manchester public school teacher. Since taking office, Mayor Craig has worked tirelessly to support our educators, students and their families — and we’re beginning to see the results of this work to support our public schools. The City has been able to reduce class sizes, increase starting pay for teachers, and invest in professional development opportunities for our educators. And they’ve done it all in spite of downshifting from the state. Mayor Craig believes a strong public education system is critical to building strong communities.