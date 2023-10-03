Blue Knights spike down Little Green Westside invasion

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0
MANCHESTER, NH – Less than two weeks after suffering a heartbreaking 5-set loss at rival Manchester Central High School, the Manchester Memorial girls volleyball team flipped the script on their cross-city rivals.

Hosting the Little Green at Charles J. Quinn Gymnasium Monday night, the Blue Knights lost the first set, 29-27, in overtime, but won three out of the next four sets, including a decisive 15-7 triumph in the final set to earn the 3-2 triumph and improve to 3-7 on the season.

The Little Green fell to 2-7.

The result on the court was only half the story, however, as the energy inside the Westside gymnasium was palpable while the Queen City foes battled back-and-forth for bragging rights.

