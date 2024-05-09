Discover your path to excellence on May 15: Attend St. Joseph School of Nursing Open House

NASHUA, NH – St. Joseph School of Nursing invites aspiring nurses and healthcare professionals to our Open House Wednesday, May 15 at 5 p.m. This occasion promises an introductory experience into the world of nursing education and career opportunities.

What makes the St. Joseph School of Nursing unique is that it is the only hospital-owned nursing school in New Hampshire. The school offers an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), Medical Assistant (MA), and Nursing Assistant (NA) program along with Phlebotomy training. Day and evening classes are available.

Let us know that you are coming by registering here.

Many graduates take positions with St. Joseph Hospital and others accept positions with healthcare organizations throughout southern New Hampshire. True to St. Joseph Hospital’s mission, the school strives to attract and support students from diverse backgrounds and provide them an opportunity to begin a rewarding healthcare career.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take the first step toward a rewarding career in nursing. Whether you’re a high school student exploring your options or a career changer seeking a fulfilling path, the St. Joseph School of Nursing is here to support your goals.

For more information about the programs offered at St. Joseph School of Nursing visit www.sjson.edu.

Join us and discover why the St. Joseph School of Nursing is the premier destination for nursing education and professional growth.

St. Joseph Hospital Employees

Enhanced employee benefits allow any St. Joseph Hospital employee to defer the expense of attending the school with an agreement to work at St. Joe’s after graduation. This new program not only creates a career path for employees, but it also allows employees who are unable to afford college to enter a profession that provides good pay, stable employment, and career growth opportunities. Or employees can choose a 20% discount on tuition.

About St. Joseph School of Nursing

St. Joseph School of Nursing is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital and located at 5 Woodward Avenue in Nashua. St. Joseph School of Nursing is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Associate of Science in Nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326, 404.975.5000). The nursing programs are approved by the NH Board of Nursing, and all programs are approved by the NH Department of Education.