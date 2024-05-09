Pitching Shines to Shut Out Senators

MANCHESTER, NH – After a two-hour delay, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-16) shut down the Harrisburg Senators (16-12) by a 4-0 final at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday. New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison tied a career high with eight strikeouts in his four scoreless innings. The Fisher Cats staff finished with 13 strikeouts against Harrisburg hitters.

The Fisher Cats tallied their fourth home run in a two-game span with catcher Zach Britton homering in the bottom of the sixth, his second home run in his last three games.

Harrison escaped a bases-loaded situation with two strikeouts in the first, then struck out the side in the second. The right-hander tied his professional career high in strikeouts, set on May 10, 2022, in a start for High-A Vancouver.

Right-hander Abdiel Mendoza (W, 3-3) picked up the win for New Hampshire, with three scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Reliever Eric Pardinho struck out two in a pair of hitless innings to end the game. Pardinho’s two innings of not allowing any hits or runs extends his streak to seven innings over his last five games (11 K, 0 BB). New Hampshire pitching held Harrisburg hitless (0-for-5) with runners in scoring position.

The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. Third baseman Alex De Jesus singled, right fielder Riley Tirotta singled, then first baseman Rainer Nuñez drove them both in with a base knock to center. The Cats recorded four total hits in the bottom of the second and wrapped up the frame with a 2-0 lead.

Britton crushed his third home run of the year in the bottom of the sixth. He pulled a down-and-in off-speed pitch over the right field wall to make it 3-0 Fisher Cats. Center fielder Devonte Brown singled in left fielder Garrett Spain in the bottom of the seventh.

Thursday is Wizards and Wands Night at Delta Dental Stadium — first pitch between New Hampshire and Harrisburg is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. EDT. MLB Pipeline’s No. 9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko

(0-1, 4.70 ERA) opposes Senators righty Brad Lord (1-1, 2.75 ERA). Pregame coverage on the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 6:10 PM EDT.