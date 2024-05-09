Life in prison for Adam Montgomery, convicted of murdering his daughter, Harmony

MANCHESTER, NH – Adam Montgomery, convicted of beating his 5-year-old daughter to death and hiding and abusing her corpse for months before disposing of it in a still undiscovered location, was sentenced essentially to life in prison.

Judge Amy Messer, presiding in Hillsborough County Superior Court North, adopted the recommendation of the state in sentencing him to 45 years to life for second-degree murder. He was given two, 3 ½ to 7-year sentences for witness tampering and falsifying physical evidence. She also sentenced him to 4 to 8 years for a second-degree assault charge. She noted that on the assault charge that Montgomery’s uncle testified that Harmony’s blackened eye, which happened in July 2019, was like a “raccoon eye” and that Montgomery told him he had “bashed her around the fucking house.”

On the abuse of corpse charge, he was given a 12-month suspended sentence with the condition that he have no contact for 25 years with the Sorey, Raferty and Miller families. Crystal Sorey is Harmony’s biological mother; Michelle Raferty was her foster mother, and Johnathan Bobbitt-Miller and Blair Miller are fathers to Harmony’s brother, Jameson.

The sentence totaled 56 years and is consecutive to Montomgery’s 32 ½ to 67-year sentence for convictions of being an armed career criminal and stolen weapon offenses.

Montgomery was found guilty in February after a jury trial. He appeared in court only on the first day of jury selection. The judge ordered that he was to attend his sentencing hearing.

Wearing a dingy white T-shirt and yellow pants, he was led into the courtroom in handcuffs. Five deputies provided security in the courtroom which was standing-room only.

Sorey, who has struggled with substance abuse, was in rehab when she lost custody of her daughter to Adam. She said Adam prevented her from seeing Harmony. The last time she saw her was over Easter in April of 2019. Manchester police learned of her disappearance in late 2021, nearly two years after she went missing.

Sorey said she contacted child services at various times to report she hadn’t seen her daughter but no one listened to her. It wasn’t until the Division of Children, Youth and Families referred the case to Manchester police that anyone took her seriously.

Capt. Jack Dunleavy of the juvenile division was the individual who listened and ultimately headed the investigation into the child’s disappearance.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, police held a news conference with large posters of Harmony front and center and announced they were searching for the 5-year-old who hadn’t been seen in more than two years.

That same day, police located Adam Montgomery, who was sleeping in a car with his girlfriend Kelsey Small, near Wolfe Park. The officer told him he wasn’t in trouble, that police just wanted to know where Harmony was. Adam had gained custody of her in February 2019.

Adam told him he had nothing to say to them.

A few days later, Adam was arrested for assaulting Harmony in July of 2019, blackening her eye. He told his uncle that he “bashed her around the house.”

In August 2022, authorities announced that Harmony was murdered in 2019 based on “recently confirmed biological evidence.” Ultimately, Adam Montgomery was charged with her murder.

At trial, Kayla Montgomery, Adam’s estranged wife, testified to what happened to Harmony on Dec. 7, 2019, the day she died in the back seat of the family’s Chrysler Sebring.

Kayla said that Harmony was covered in bruises because she would have bathroom accidents in the car which the family was living in after being evicted from their 77 Gilford St. home. At that time, Kayla and Adam had two other children, both boys and then ages 2 and 11 months. Kayla had a daughter later but, on the stand, said she does not see any of her children and has no right to them.

She is serving a sentence on two counts of perjury, for lying to the Grand Jury investigating Harmony’s disappearance. She said she is up for parole in May. Part of the plea agreement included that she had to testify truthfully at Adam’s trial.

Kayla, who was on the stand for nearly two days, said around 2 to 3 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2019, Adam woke up, smelled urine in the car and punched Harmony in the head 10 to 15 times. When the family awakened later before 7 a.m., Adam again smelled urine and again struck Harmony in the head.

By 7 a.m., Adam had driven downtown to a methadone clinic where he and Kayla received their daily doses. When he came out and got in the car, he once again smelled urine and repeatedly punched Harmony in the head.

Kayla said she wanted to get food at Burger King so as Adam drove to the fast-food restaurant and stopped at traffic lights, he would reach over the seat and continuously punchHarmony in the head. Kayla said she put her hand up once to stop him but he gave her a look that was “evil” and it scared her. She didn’t try to stop him again.

She could hear Harmony moaning in the back seat but she didn’t check on her.

After a final blow, Adam told Kayla, “I think I hurt her this time. I think I did something.”

Still, neither one checked on Harmony. They got their food at the drive-up, went back to Colonial Village where they parked the car and then did drugs.

A few hours later, they left Colonial Village but at the intersection of Elm and Webster streets, the car died. Adam checked on Harmony then, touching her and saying, “Wake up, baby girl. Baby girl, wake up.” It was then he and Kayla realized she was dead.

Adam took a Duffel bag from the trunk of the car, put Harmony’s body in it and after gathering some belongings, walked back to Colonial Village to meet their friend and drug supplier, Anthony “Tone” Bondero. Bondero drove them back to their car which was already on a tow truck. They got a few more things and then went back to Colonial Village.

Bondero let them stay in his car for a couple of nights. Adam would place the Duffel bag outside in a snowbank at times. After, they went to stay with Kayla’s mother. There, Adam put the bag with Harmony’s remains inside a red and white cooler. The cooler remained in a common hallway of the apartment building for weeks until the family obtained a room at Families In Transition shelter on Lake Avenue late in December 2019.

There Adam stored Harmony’s remains first in a closet and then in the ceiling over the bed where he and Kayla slept. They were at the shelter for about a month. Harmony’s body began to decompose and Kayla testified there was a horrible smell. Neighbors began to complain about the stench.

So, Adam took the bag down from the ceiling, compressed Harmony’s body in the shower and repackaged it to fit in a smaller CMC canvas bag. He then began taking the bag with him when he went to work at the now-defunct Portland Pie Company. There he stored it in a walk-in cooler on the shelf where mustard and other condiments were kept.

Adam took the bag home with him each day. One time, Kayla said he called from work and told her to bring the bag to him. She did, placing the bag in between her two sons in their double stroller and taking the 15-minute walk to deliver it to Adam.

The family later moved to an apartment on Union Street, taking Harmony’s remains with them and storing them in the fridge. Kayla said the two had talked about disposing of her remains and that Adam had wanted to buy tools to dismember her. Adam said they would have to wait until they received their tax refund, according to Kayla.

They also agreed to tell everyone that Adam Montgomery dropped Harmony off with her mother, Sorey, around Thanksgiving 2019.

Harmony’s blood was found on the ceiling panel, where her remains were stored, as were Adam’s fingerprints and palm prints.

The prosecution found evidence of a March 2020 receipt for a withdrawal from the Montgomery account of $500 from the Citizens Bank ATM on South Willow Street. They found another receipt from the nearby Home Depot where 20 minutes after the withdrawal there was a purchase of lime, a grinder saw, a blade and battery totaling about $400.

Agati, in his closing argument, said it was no coincidence the following day after that purchase, Adam called maintenance because the bathtub, where the day before Kayla said he had thawed Harmony’s body and squished out the liquids, was clogged.

In March, Adam had a friend rent him a U-Haul van and, in the middle of the night and with the CMC bag containing Harmony’s remains, drove down into Massachusetts back and forth across the Tobin Bridge.

When he returned to the EconoLodge where they were staying, he told Kayla, “It’s done.”

He no longer had the CMC bag.