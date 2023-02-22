Mosley files for Ward 6 Aldermanic Special Election

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, the second candidate threw her hat into the ring to become the new Alderman for Ward 6.

Maxine Mosley made her official campaign filing for the seat vacated by Sebastian Sharonov last month, following last week’s following by Crissy Cantor.

Mosley gained national recognition after she successfully overcame a 23-vote deficit in a recount last fall, only to see that figure negated after an audit of the recount several days later.

That was the first time Mosley ran for public office, and she is hoping that the lessons she’s learned in that experience along with her decades of experience as an educator in the Manchester School District and 22 years as a Ward 6 resident will be enough to propel her to victory this time around.

“I am really excited to be running, I’m not running against anyone but running for Ward 6 on my merits and my history,” she said. “I am a very dedicated worker, I show up and I communicate well.”

In the leadup to her official campaign launch this week, Mosley has already been going door to door meeting with Ward 6 residents, most of whom do not even know that a special election has been called.

“I hope we have a good turnout, I will be making sure I do my part to make sure that happens as we have seen that every vote counts,” she said.

She says Ward 6 residents have a variety of concerns, ranging from fair tax rates, public safety, traffic and infrastructure. She also has heard concerns about other issues more associated with other parts of the city such as homelessness, noting that despite the largely suburban feel of Ward 6, it is a part of the city and its success is integrated in the larger fabric of the city’s well-being.

While Mosley says she wishes election day can come sooner, helping remove the lack of representation ward 6 now has on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, she says that residents have been able to reach out to the city’s two Aldermen-at-Large, particularly June Trisicani. However, she says that there is still room for improvement, improvement that she hopes to be a part of.

“Overall, they have been doing a good job. They have been very attentive to what citizens have asked of them,” she said. “Still, we always need to be self-critical about what we can do better.”

The sign-up period will end on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Election Day will take place on May 9 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Middle School.