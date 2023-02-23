Thursday’s weather: Wintry mix continues, with 4-6″ snow accumulation, high of 29

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

Today drier air begins to overspread New Hampshire with a morning mix of snow and sleet with afternoon clouds and some freezing drizzle likely to make things slick during the day. Tonight a few snow showers, sleet, and freezing rain with less than one inch of accumulation.

Weather Alert

THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT.

WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, sleet accumulations around one-half of an inch, and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…Until 7 PM tonight.

IMPACTS…A period of mixed precipitation is expected with air temperatures remaining below freezing. Expect slippery road conditions and avoid travel if possible. Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow-covered roads. Snow will change to a period of sleet. Visibilities will improve, but road conditions will remain extremely slick due to the sleet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 23-27

Today: Morning light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle (Additional 1″) afternoon cloudy and colder. High 29 (feel like 19) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Few snow showers, sleet, and freezing rain. (Less than 1″). Low 22 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Windy & cold with a mix of sun & clouds with a few morning flurries. High 33 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph
Friday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and frigid. Low 5 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Lots of clouds and very cold with a few afternoon snow showers. High 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Cloudy and frigid. Low 9 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy and not as cold with snow showers (Trace-1″) High 30 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clearing and cold. Low 15 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 34 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Periods of snow (1-2″) Low 25 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tuesday looks like a Nor’easter with 12+” of snow possibly lasting into March 1. March will be coming in like a lion!

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Snow total 6-12″. Highs around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph… except southwest 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Snow total 6-12″. Highs 10 to 20. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.

 

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts