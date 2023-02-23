Thursday’s weather: Wintry mix continues, with 4-6″ snow accumulation, high of 29

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
Today drier air begins to overspread New Hampshire with a morning mix of snow and sleet with afternoon clouds and some freezing drizzle likely to make things slick during the day. Tonight a few snow showers, sleet, and freezing rain with less than one inch of accumulation.
Weather Alert
THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT.
WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, sleet accumulations around one-half of an inch, and ice accumulations around a light glaze.
WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…Until 7 PM tonight.
IMPACTS…A period of mixed precipitation is expected with air temperatures remaining below freezing. Expect slippery road conditions and avoid travel if possible. Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow-covered roads. Snow will change to a period of sleet. Visibilities will improve, but road conditions will remain extremely slick due to the sleet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 23-27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Tuesday looks like a Nor’easter with 12+” of snow possibly lasting into March 1. March will be coming in like a lion!
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Snow total 6-12″. Highs around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph… except southwest 20 to 30 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is near 100 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Snow total 6-12″. Highs 10 to 20. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of snow is near 100 percent.