Thursday’s weather: Wintry mix continues, with 4-6″ snow accumulation, high of 29

THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT.

WHAT…Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, sleet accumulations around one-half of an inch, and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…Until 7 PM tonight.

IMPACTS…A period of mixed precipitation is expected with air temperatures remaining below freezing. Expect slippery road conditions and avoid travel if possible. Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow-covered roads. Snow will change to a period of sleet. Visibilities will improve, but road conditions will remain extremely slick due to the sleet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 23-27