Ward 6 Alderman Sharonov resigns, cites stress over war in Ukraine

Monday, January 30, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Featured News 0
Alderman Sebastian Sharonov on Aug. 3, 2021. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov announced his resignation from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

In the letter (see below), Sharonov cited the war in Ukraine and his personal connection to that conflict as a cause of stress that impacted his aldermanic duties.

Sharonov was first elected in a special election in 2021 after sitting Alderman Elizabeth Moreau moved out of the ward due to her growing family and the need for a larger house. Sharonov was elected to a full term in November 2021.

