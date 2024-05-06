Tuesday’s weather: It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day, high of 77

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, later clearing up to partly sunny skies. Expect highs in the mid-50s, though temperatures will hover in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 19.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing to become partly sunny. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.