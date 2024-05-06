Tuesday’s weather: It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day, high of 77

Tuesday’s Weather

Today promises to be beautiful, with high pressure and a dry air mass creating warm and sunny conditions, culminating in a summer-like peak temperature of 77 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, May 7-11

Today: Predominantly sunny, quite warm, and enjoyable. High 77 (feel like 80) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Expect cooler temperatures with intermittent rain (.30″) in the afternoon. High 59 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some showers early. Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Expect a cloudy and cool day with showers in the afternoon. High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of showers. Low 45 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Overcast and chilly with occasional rain (.25″). High 49 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Periods of showers. Low 44 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Expect morning showers followed by a cool afternoon with some sunshine. High 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Summer Preview

Anticipate a summer-like feel for today, with showers expected mid to late week, culminating in an unseasonably cool Mother’s Day weekend.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for Mother’s Day weekend suggests morning showers on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Mother’s Day itself will be mostly cloudy with a high around 60, while the usual highs for this time of year are typically in the upper 60s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, later clearing up to partly sunny skies. Expect highs in the mid-50s, though temperatures will hover in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Wind chill values may drop as low as 19.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing to become partly sunny. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

