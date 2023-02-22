Ashley Miller named new State Archivist, will lead Secretary of State’s archives division

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Press Release Civics, Government 0

From left, Secretary of State David Scanlon, Ashley Miller and Deputy Secretary of State Erin Hennessey. Courtesy Photo

CONCORD, NH –  Ashley Miller has been appointed as New Hampshire’s new State Archivist.

Miller, whose appointment was approved at the Governor and Executive Council meeting on February 8, was officially sworn in Feb. 22 at the Secretary of State’s Office. A Concord resident, she will fill the vacancy left by Brian Burford, who retired in December 2022.

Prior to her appointment as State Archivist, Miller was the Archivist, Reference and Outreach Coordinator for the Concord Public Library. She holds two master’s degrees in Archives Management and History from Simmons College, and a bachelor’s degree in History from Pennsylvania State University. Ms. Miller’s technical skills and extensive experience with archive digitization will enable the Secretary of State’s Office to share more of New Hampshire’s incredible history with its inhabitants.

“Ms. Miller will bring a great deal of knowledge and enthusiasm to the position, especially in digital archiving. Articulate and engaging, she is well equipped to manage the Archives Division and move it forward with the use of technology,” Scanlan said.

 

