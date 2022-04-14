April 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 305 positive results with 17 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, April 14, 2022, DHHS announced 305 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 13. Today’s results include 208 people who tested positive by PCR test and 97 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 21 new cases from Tuesday, April 12 (6 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 284. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,996 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 54 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (81), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (49), Grafton (42), Strafford (34), Cheshire (26), Merrimack (15), Sullivan (10), Belknap (7), Carroll (6), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (16). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 9 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 305,119 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 14, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 305,119 Recovered 300,659 (99%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,464 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,996 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 9

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.