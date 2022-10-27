Merrimack Street SWAT raid results in six arrests

In the early morning of October 26, 2022, the Manchester Police SWAT Team executed a search warrant

at 302 Merrimack Street Apartment 3E.

The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area.

This address was the source of significant traffic due to narcotic and prostitution-related offenses. As a

result, a total of 18 individuals were located in the apartment and detained. This subsequently led to the arrest of six Manchester residents with active warrants. Street-level fentanyl and crack cocaine were also seized during the search.

Patrick Kiley, 32: Electronic Bench Warrant – Merrimack District Court, Warrant: Parole Violation.

Tara Divol, 36: Warrant Hillsborough County: Theft by Unauthorized Taking.

Melissa Trillo, 42: Warrant Hillsborough County: Violation of Probation

John Rundlett, 59: Warrant Grafton County: Possession of Controlled Drug

Warrant Hillsborough County: Possession of Controlled Drug, Electronic Bench Warrant

Warrant Hillsborough County: Possession of Controlled Drug, Electronic Bench Warrant Michelle Millbury, 34: Electronic Bench Warrant

David Richardson, 50: Warrant Rockingham County: Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Anyone with further information is asked to call Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.