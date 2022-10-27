New trash receptacles placed downtown

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, the City of Manchester announced the installation of 7 new trash cans in the Center City. The receptacles have been placed strategically in areas identified by the Department of Public Works as having the highest potential impact. These cans will receive twice-weekly trash collection as part of the regular trash collection schedule for the neighborhood.

“We’re happy to inform the people of Manchester that we have initiated a pilot program involving sidewalk receptacles in high foot traffic areas outside of the Downtown corridor,” stated Solid Waste & Environmental Programs Manager Chaz Newton. “The sidewalk receptacles will be the first of their kind in these locations. We look forward to gathering as much information as possible in an effort to reduce litter and overall environmental impacts in these neighborhoods by providing convenient, clean and readily accessible community receptacles.”

“I’m so excited to finally see things happening in the Center City,” said Sandra Almonte, Owner of Don Quijote Authentic Caribbean Cuisine. “The addition of these new trash cans is crucial to improving the quality of life and is a great start to my longtime dream of beautifying this side of town. I hope to continue to see more crosswalks and street trees, and that our community residents, landlords, and business owners also take more pride in our great city.”

Approximate locations of the new receptacles:

* Intersection of Pine St & Auburn St

* Intersection of Union St & Lake Ave

* Intersection of Spruce St & Beech St

* Intersection of Lake Ave & Maple St

* Intersection of Spruce St & Lincoln St

* Intersection of Manchester St & Lincoln St

* Outside of the Families in Transition shelter on Pine St

In addition to these new trash cans, the City of Manchester also conducts monthly street cleaning in the Center City during the months of April-November to help maintain a clean environment for residents.