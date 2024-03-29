Meet your Pizza Madness Finalists

Friday, March 29, 2024

Fotia and Pizzaman are your finalists!

Hello Manchester!

Welcome to the Championship round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes.

There were 9,584 overall ballots cast in the Final Four, you can see the final results from that round below.

You can find the Championship round ballot here.

Polls for this round close at midnight Thursday, April 4. We will announce the winners on Friday, April 5.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North/South Semifinal results (winner in bold)

Souvlaki: 2,210 (2,540 total votes, 430 anonymous votes)  vs. Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 3,603 (3,833 total votes , 330 anonymous votes)

East/West Semifinal results (winner in bold

Fotia’s: 3,654 (3,945 total votes, 481 anonymous votes) vs. Deadproof: 2,104 (2,363 total votes, 359 anonymous votes)

