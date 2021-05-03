Mayoral Campaign Roundup: Girard’s plans, Craig’s hire, Victoria’s BBQs

Although Election Day is still months away, there’s already plenty going on in the race for the Mayor of Manchester. Here are a few items from the first few weeks on the campaign trail.

Girard releases plans

After his campaign announcement, former Alderman and Board of School Committee At-Large Member Richard Girard has released statements on what he thinks should be done with the former Sununu Youth Detention Center and the city’s homeless population.

Girard followed up on his homeless plan with an additional statement following the arrest of a homeless man on charges of rape at Valley Cemetery. Within the statement, he also referenced an ordinance passed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this year.

“This awful incident shows why the city needs to close these camps and prevent new ones from being set up,” said Girard. “After all, it did pass an ordinance banning such camps on city land, so why isn’t it being enforced?”

Craig hires staff

On Tuesday, Mayor Joyce Craig announced the hiring of Campaign Manager Jeff Taylor and Finance Director Isabelle Pierson for her 2021 re-election campaign.

Most recently, Taylor served as the New Hampshire State Director for the campaign finance reform and voting rights organizations End Citizens United and Let America Vote. Previously, he managed the successful campaign of Manchester State Senator Kevin Cavanaugh and served on Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential primary campaign.

Pierson has finance and campaign experience in Florida, most recently serving as the Finance Coordinator for Patricia Sigman for Florida State Senate, raising $1.4 million. Previously, she worked at Ruth’s List Florida, an organization dedicated to recruiting, training and electing progressive women to state and local offices, and at the Florida Democratic Party.

“I’m thrilled to have Jeff and Isabelle join my campaign,” said Mayor Craig. “Their combined campaign experience and commitment to local government will be beneficial as we spend the coming months engaging with Manchester residents and discuss how we will keep our city moving forward.”

Upcoming Victoria Events

Victoria Sullivan, the second-place finisher in 2019’s race for mayor, announced two upcoming campaign events.

On Saturday, May 15, she will be holding a “Grill and Chill” at 112 Holt Ave. from 12 to 3 p.m.

A day later, she will be holding a Meet and Greet BBQ at 60 Rogers St., starting at 1 p.m.

For more info or to RSVP, e-mail RSVP@EventsYourWayNH.org