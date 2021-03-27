March 26 update from MSD

In this message:

COVID-19 update: We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are in hybrid status for next week, March 29-April 2.

You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard. You can find the dashboard at https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

Please remember the basic COVID-19 precautions: wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands frequently, stay home when sick, and avoid large gatherings.

Travel guidance: The state Department of Health and Human Services recently updated its guidance on travel, related to COVID-19. Quarantine is no longer required for travel within the United States. International travel and travel on cruise ships still requires a 10-day quarantine. Anyone exposed to COVID-19 must still quarantine for 10 days from all school activities and report this exposure to your school nurse. You can find detailed information in this document.

Spring athletics: You can still sign your student up for spring athletics. In addition to high school athletics, middle schools will have track and field, soccer and flag football. Student athletes no longer need to attend school remotely.

High school athletics are set to begin on Monday, March 29, and middle school athletics will begin April 12. All student athletes must register on www.familyid.com. You can find more information on your school’s website or by emailing cpariseautelge@mansd.org.

Reminder on May 3 changes: All schools will switch learning models beginning May 3. Hybrid will no longer be an option. Students will either be fully remote or in-person. Some schools have already begun to bring more students in, if space allows. Schools are working hard to prepare for the May 3 change – please be patient. If you have not heard from your student’s school regarding this change, please contact the school directly.

Pre-registration open for 2021-22 school year: If you have a student who is new to the school district or will return in the fall after attending an outside school, you can start the registration process now. You’re asked to fill out the pre-registration form here. You can read more about the registration process, including what documents you’ll need to register a student, on our website.

Food options: Manchester School District offers meals for remote learners. You can get meals in two ways: from one of our bus routes or by pickup up at a school.

Meal bus routes: There are two routes: North/Central and South/West. The routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can find the routes on our website (www.mansd.org), or by clicking the links below. North/Central route South/West route

There are two routes: North/Central and South/West. The routes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You can find the routes on our website (www.mansd.org), or by clicking the links below. School pickup: Pickup is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at selected schools. You can find the list at https://www.mansd.org/covid- 19-resources/food-resources.

In addition to meals available from MSD, the following options are available:

Weekend meal bags: Available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site, or on the school bus routes. You can also pick these up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below).

Available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site, or on the school bus routes. You can also pick these up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below). YMCA grab-and-go meals: The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm.

The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm. Boys & Girls Club grab-and-go meals: The Boys & Girls Club offers grab-and-go meals every weekday from 3:30-5 p.m. You can pick up meals at the main entrance on Concord Street.

The Boys & Girls Club offers grab-and-go meals every weekday from 3:30-5 p.m. You can pick up meals at the main entrance on Concord Street. Food pantries: We have updated our list of area food pantries. You can find the updated list here.