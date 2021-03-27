Weather: Make the most of the sunny mix today, with rain on deck for Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Another brief respite from precipitation is expected today before another low pressure moves through Manchester tomorrow and tomorrow night with a soaking rain and gusty winds.

Weather Outlook, March 27 – March 31

Today: Mix sun & clouds, not as mild Hight: 57 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low: 39 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday: Rainy, windy, & chilly High: 49 ( Feel like 35) Winds: SSE 20-25+ mph Sunday night: Showers & windy, then clearing late Low: 37 (Feel like 25) Winds: W 15-20+ mph Monday: Some sun & very windy High: 47 (Feel like 36) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph Monday night: Clear, windy, & cold Low: 31 (Feel like 20) Winds WNW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds, milder High: 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 39 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, mild High 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching An April fool storm could bring rain or snow next Thursday. Fun Fact Another Record Yesterday! Manchester set another record high on Friday. Record high 75 at 4 p.m. Old record 74 set in 1949. Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .