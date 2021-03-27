Weather: Make the most of the sunny mix today, with rain on deck for Sunday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Another brief respite from precipitation is expected today before another low pressure moves through Manchester tomorrow and tomorrow night with a soaking rain and gusty winds.
Weather Outlook, March 27 – March 31
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Fun Fact
Another Record Yesterday!
Manchester set another record high on Friday. Record high 75 at 4 p.m. Old record 74 set in 1949.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .