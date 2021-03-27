March 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 401 positive results with 34 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, March 27, 2021, DHHS announced 401 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.0%. Today’s results include 242 people who tested positive by PCR test and 159 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,818 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 69 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (95), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (58), Merrimack (48), Strafford (48), Grafton (18), Cheshire (13), Belknap (12), Carroll (11), Sullivan (9), and Coos (9) and counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 78 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 82,745 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 27, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 82,745 Recovered 78,692 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,235 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,818 Current Hospitalizations 78 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 655,757 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,607 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 143

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/2 3/25 3/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 174 0 24 411 426 497 538 296 LabCorp 463 296 426 516 578 451 454 455 Quest Diagnostics 405 426 360 396 554 608 451 457 Mako Medical 23 9 8 556 451 35 23 158 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 276 110 134 487 388 448 161 286 NorDX Laboratory 114 83 68 480 326 297 223 227 Broad Institute 2,386 615 1,009 5,270 5,167 2,399 6,182 3,290 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 292 225 361 557 719 450 450 436 Other Laboratory* 246 265 407 471 784 640 257 439 University of New Hampshire** 3,233 151 4,179 3,473 3,886 3,909 3,691 3,217 Total 7,612 2,180 6,976 12,617 13,279 9,734 12,430 9,261 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/2 3/25 3/26 Daily Average LabCorp 7 2 2 18 9 15 11 9 Quest Diagnostics 9 2 6 12 15 5 24 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 1 5 3 4 4 7 4 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 1 0 1 2 1 1 Other Laboratory* 1 2 8 1 7 9 0 4 Total 22 7 22 34 36 35 43 28

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.