March 7 Planning Board: Dartmouth Hitchcock addition, Brown Avenue autos + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2024-001 & CU2024-002: 35 High Street, Civic-Institutional District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted one Conditional Use Permit application to establish the use of a professional office within the basement of an existing five-unit multifamily building, plus a second Conditional Use Permit application for a reduction in the required parking where 12 parking spaces are required and 5 spaces are proposed.

CU2024-004: 10 Gantry Street, Residential High-Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a Conditional Use Permit application to construct an accessory dwelling unit of approximately 850 SF above a newly proposed garage.

SP2022-021 (Amendment): 10000 South Willow Street, Industrial District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted an amendment to adjust the architectural designs of a previously approved Site Plan application for a four-story, 42-unit multifamily residential development project.

SP2024-002 (Revised Plans): 100 Hitchcock Way, Civic-Hospital District, Ward 2

Applicant has submitted a revised Site Plan application for a two-story, 14,000 SF building addition, superseding the recent approval for a one-story, 7,630 SF one-story addition.

SP2024-003: 2405-2445 Brown Avenue, General Business & Residential High Density Districts, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a Site Plan application for merging three lots, razing the existing structures, and constructing a 26,800 SF automotive service facility in their place.

SP2024-004: 151 Elm Street, Redevelopment District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a change of use Site Plan application to allow auto sales and service in addition to existing auto repair.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

The Planning Board also met on Thursday, February 15 and the following applications were approved. If you missed the meeting, it will eventually be made available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2023-029 & SP2023-014: 562 Clay Street, Applications approved.

562 Clay Street, S2024-001: 51 Platts Avenue, Application approved.

51 Platts Avenue, SP2024-001: 175 & 251 Canal Street, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board will meet again on Thursday, March 14 and will consider a new set of requested variances. A meeting agenda will be posted online once it is ready. The meeting will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. A recording of the meeting will be made available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.