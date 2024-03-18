Pair arrested in connection with alleged sexual assaults from more than 20 years ago 

Manchester NH Police headquarters. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester couple turned themselves in at police headquarters in relation to allegations of sexual abuse that date back more than 20 years. 

Late last year, a woman came forward with information about alleged sexual abuse that she endured when she was a child. Through the course of the investigation, police learned that Daniel O’Dell, 53, assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was approximately 9 years old, and his girlfriend,  Sherry Letendre, 41, was present during these assaults. 

O’Dell was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault (pattern) on a child. Letendre was charged with criminal liability to aggravated felonious sexual assault (pattern) on a child. Both charges are felonies. 

Their bail was each set at $350 cash, and they will likely be arraigned on March 19, 2024, in  Manchester District Court.

 

