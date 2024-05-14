32nd Annual Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony set for May 17

CONCORD, NH – The 32nd annual New Hampshire Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2024, at the memorial site, located next to the Legislative Office Building at 33 N State Street in Concord.

All sworn and civilian members of law enforcement and the Department of Corrections, as well as the Legislature, public and news media, are invited to attend.

The program will last approximately one hour. A platoon of uniformed officers, honor guards, color guards, equestrian units, bicycle patrols and motorcycle officers will participate. Representatives from agencies with fallen officers have also been invited to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the residents and communities they served.

The event is sponsored by the New Hampshire Troopers Association, the New Hampshire Police Association, the Chiefs of Police Association of New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Sheriffs Association and the Hundred Club of New Hampshire.

The Law Enforcement Officers Memorial committee is also accepting donations for the perpetual care fund. Checks may be made payable to the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Committee and mailed to NH Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Association, P.O. Box 3864, Concord, NH, 03302-3864.