4th Annual Assistive Technology Expo set for May 16 in Concord

CONCORD, NH – As part of the New Hampshire Department of Education’s NHATconnect project, the 4th Annual Assistive Technology Expo is expected to attract about 35 vendors, disability advocates and families interested in learning about different types of assistive technologies and its benefits.



“We are thrilled to once again offer this unique event that helps to build awareness and educate others on new and transformative technology that is helping individuals of all abilities thrive,” said Rebecca Fredette, State Director of the Bureau of Special Education Support. “Many of the assistive technology devices featured during the expo are aimed at helping to empower students through communication, learning and movement.”

Hosted by the Bureau of Special Education Support, the May 16 expo is free to educators and the public, and will offer a full day of networking opportunities to ensure that all individuals can be successful in inclusive learning environments.

“When so much is learned online, it’s refreshing to have an event where parents of children with disabilities can ask questions and learn about assistive devices one-on-one. This is especially true of those families who want to use the NH ABLE PLAN account funds in ways that assist their child’s education,” said Charles Saia, executive director of the Governor’s Commission on Disability.

Some of the vendors that will be on site with demonstrations include: Learning Ally, The Center on Inclusive Technology and Education Systems, Future Insight, Hear to Learn, Lightspeed Technologies, New England Low Vision and Blindness, Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services/Relay NH and more.

“Assistive technology made the difference for my child. She is now excelling in college and preparing for her career. The Assistive Technology Expo is an amazing opportunity for families to learn about the supports and services across New Hampshire and beyond,” said Michelle Lewis, executive director of the Parent Information Center. “Families will gain important information and materials they can use to advocate for their child, ensuring they have the assistive technology they need to be successful.”

“The information and resources shared at the Assistive Technology Expo have been instrumental in our district’s implementation of accessible educational materials for our students,” said Zandra Reagan, special education director at Fall Mountain Regional School District.

For more information, visit NHATconnect. The media is encouraged to attend.

WHO: Assistive technology vendors, partners, students, educators and families

WHAT: Fourth Annual Assistive Technology Expo

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024

WHERE: 25 Hall St., Concord, NH

Please RSVP by emailing kimberly.c.houghton@doe.nh.gov