March 20: NH Writer’s Project presents Hemingway’s Paris Literary Salon

The New Hampshire Writers’ Project invites you to join us for a very special virtual occasion — Hemingway’s Paris Literary Salon on March 20 from 5:30-7 p.m.

To prepare for this big joint project with NH PBS and New Hampshire Humanities, we are hosting a literary salon experience. We are being joined by author Robert Wheeler to discuss his books about Hemingway, suggestions for Hemingway’s favorite wines and cocktails/mocktails, live music and even a charcuterie board competition.

The virtual Literary Salon is free and open to the public, but you need to register. We will send you instructions about joining the event. Kindly register here.

We hope you will join us for this soirée spéciale!