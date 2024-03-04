March 12 Science on Tap: Sharing our Cities with Pollinators

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center is holding a Science on Tap discussion on March 12. The topic will be: Sharing our Cities with Pollinators. Pollinators are essential to every ecosystem and face many challenges today. Join us to discuss the many ways we can support pollinators in urban as well as agricultural and natural ecosystems. Explore the unique challenges of sustaining populations amidst development and urbanization. Our panelists will include:

Willa Coroka, Project Implementation Specialist NH Audubon

Stacy Scaccia, master gardener, consultant, Blooms Garden Consulting

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. This is the 11th season of Science on Tap, sponsored by Cambridge Trust.

Science on Tap discussions are free and open to the public, but advanced sign-up is appreciated. We meet at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and Function Room at 500 Commercial St., Manchester. Doors open at 5 p.m., the discussion begins at 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

A

ttendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website: see-sciencecenter.org/ science-on-tap/